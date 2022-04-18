AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on Tuesday ( April 19th) and meeting Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Pema Wellness Resort. The Haryana Chief Minister is on a six-day trip to the State for naturopathy treatment.

AP CM YS Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport at 10.25 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.05 am. From there at 11.50 am he will proceed to Pema Wellness Resort, located in Rushikonda where he will meet Manohar Lal Khattar. After the meeting, YS Jagan will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.25 pm and reach Tadepalli at 2.30 pm.

Earlier Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Sri Sarada Peetham and performed special pujas at Rajasyamala temple there. He called on pontiff Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and took his blessings. Worshipping Rajyasyamala deity was a memorable experience, he said while speaking to the media.

Swaroopanandendra explained to Khattar that the peetham was working towards ‘dharma parirakshana’. He said Sarada Peetham will set up an ashram in Haryana if land was allotted there. He presented an idol of Sankaracharya to Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar also visited Varaha Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple in Simhachalam and Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Rushikonda on Sunday. Earlier, Swathamanandendra Saraswathi the successor to the peetham welcomed the Harayana Chief Minister.

