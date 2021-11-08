AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Bhubaneswar and meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday to discuss the issues related to the construction of Neradi barrage over the Vamsadhara River, Kotia cluster of villages in the AP -Odisha border, and Janjhavathi project.

The Chief Minister held a preparatory meeting with officials at the camp office here on Monday on the agenda to be discussed with Odhisa Chief Minister. He will explain the benefits to both states due to the construction of the Neradi barrage. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 103 acres of land are required from Odisha for the construction of the barrage, of which 67 acres of land is riverbed area, and added that the barrage will provide immediate irrigation facilities to 5 to 6 thousand acres in Odisha region.

In regard to Janjhavathi project, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the water for cultivation is being provided only to 5,000 acres of 24,640 acres through a rubber dam, and completion of the project would benefit more to the farmers. They said completion of the project would leave four villages completely and six villages partially flooded. They said nearly 1174 acres of land in Odisha will be inundated due to the project of which 875 acres is government land. The Chief Minister will request Naveen Patnaik to co-operate with R&R.

The officials have explained to the Chief Ministers the recent developments in the Kotia cluster of villages. Vizianagaram district collector Suryakumari said that 16 out of 21 villages have decided to be with Andhra Pradesh and added that elections were also held in those villages. They said 87 percent of people in Kotia cluster of villages are tribal and there should be no hindrances in providing services to them.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Home Secretary Kumara Vishwajit, Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Water Resources Department ENC Narayana Reddy and Vizianagaram district collector A Surya Kumari were present in the meeting.The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

