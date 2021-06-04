AP CM YS Jagan Letter To Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Over COVID Vaccine Supply To States From Centre

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the support of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and also for a collaborative strategy with the Centre along with other State Chief Ministers to procure and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

The State Government had called for the AP global tendering process for vaccines and with the last day (June 3) over, there was no response from manufacturers. In his letter to Pinarayi Vijayan , YS Jagan attributed this to the Centre having the regulatory and other powers."The need of the hour is to increase our vaccine availability, be it through any source. A centralized and coordinated vaccination, supported by the states, would lead to wonderful results for the people of India. Therefore, I would urge you to lend your support and we as Chief Ministers speak in once voice and ensure that India overcomes this pandemic.

Excerpts from his letter

