AP CM YS Jagan To Leave For Idupulapaya Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to Idupulapaya, YSR district, today. He will leave for Idupulapaya by helicopter from Gannavaram Airport at 3.30 PM. He is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa airport by 4.20 p.m. on Wednesday and would reach the Idupulapaya estate by 5 PM. He is going to stay at the guest house in the YSR Estate today.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to pay tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on September 2nd, at 9.35 AM at YSR Ghat. He along with his family members would pay tributes to the legendary leader, YSR. He is going to interact with the local leaders and is likely to review the progress of some projects in the constituency. After that, he would leave for Kadapa and would reach Tadepalli by 12.45 PM.