AP CM YS Jagan To Lead Protest Rally Against Vizag Steel Plant Privatization On Saturday

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to stall the privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant and as part of this, he will be leading the Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Yatra, a protest march on Saturday at 8:30 in the morning at Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister had assured the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Ukku Parirakshana Committee who met him on his arrival at the city airport here when he had come to participate in the annual celebrations of the Sri Sarada Peetham on Wednesday.

Also Read: AP Govt Will Protect Vizag Steel Plant

The rally will commence in the morning from the Mahatma Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office and the Chief Minister will lead the rally which will pass through fifteen points and reach the Steel Plant premises covering more than 25 KMs.

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy shared the route map on his Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister has reaffirmed his support to the protesting trade unions in Visakhapatnam saying that he had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a roadmap for the Vizag steel plant's revival. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he requested the Centre to reconsider its plan of disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The CM had suggested a road map for the plant’s revival requesting the Central Government to allocate mines situated in Odisha to the plant apart from other suggestions.

Also Read: AP Govt Will Mount Pressure to Stall Privatisation: CM YS Jagan Assures VSP Union Leaders