AP CM YS Jagan Lays Foundation Stone for Karakatta Works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled pylon and laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening works of Krishna River Flood Bank (bund) at Kondaveti Vagu lift irrigation scheme site here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swami, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, local representatives and other officials were present.

