Gummalladoddi (E. Godavari dist.): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone here on Friday for the Rs. 270 crore ethanol manufacturing plant to be established by Assago Industrial Private Limited that would provide employment to 300 to 400 persons directly and indirectly.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the event, taking place within six months of his meeting with the Assago promoters, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani and his son Ashish Gurnani during his Davos visit, reflects the ease of doing business in the state.

The very fact that it took only six months from the allotment of land to granting all necessary permissions to the stage of laying the foundation stone shows the Government’s commitment to developing industries. Nothing else is required to say that the ease of doing business is at its best in the state, he remarked.

He said the ethanol plant with a production capacity of 2 lakh liters will provide direct and indirect employment to 300 to 400 persons with 75 percent of the vacancies being filled up with locals. The ethanol plant will use broken rice and mace as the raw material and this will help local farmers sell their damaged paddy and broken rice for higher rates while by-products produced by the company will serve as high-protein aqua and poultry feed. The company will also adopt zero liquid discharge methods causing less pollution.

The Chief Minister assured the promoters that Government will try to solve their problems just by receiving a phone call and requested them to act as brand ambassadors for the state and bring more industries to the state.

At the request of the MLA Chanti Babu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 50 crore for the construction of the Eluru Right Canal. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and several MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated in the event.

