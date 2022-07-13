AP CM YS Jagan To Lay Foundation Stone for Ramayapatnam Port On July 20

PRAKASAM/NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay the foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam district on July 20, R. Karikala Valavan, Special Secretary of the Industries Department said on Tuesday.

Along with District Collector KVN Chakradharbabu, he reviewed the arrangements being made in view of the Chief Minister's arrival to lay the foundation stone of Ramayapatnam Port at Mondivaripalem in Gudluru Mandal of Nellore District.

He inspected the pylon and helipad construction works being set up at the proposed port area and gave instructions to the officials. He also discussed the security arrangements being made ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit with DSP Srinivasa Rao.

Karikala Valavan said that the land acquisition works related to Ramayapatnam port were almost completed. Not only will the two districts develop with the construction of the port, but thousands of people will get job opportunities with the establishment of industries in the region. He said that the AP government has stood first in ease of doing business this year as well.

The construction of 3 ports, 9 shipping harbors, multi-model parks, and various types of industries was something that was not seen in any other state, he said. The Ramayapatnam port will be developed in two phases with the first phase costing Rs3,736.14 crore and the final phase costing another Rs10,640 crore as per reports in ET.

Collector Chakradhar Babu said that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement under the RFCTLAR&R Act of 2013, the government will provide compensation to 600 families displaced in Mondivaripalem, Auvulavaripalem and Karlapalem villages. He said that the people of the three villages were extending full cooperation for the construction of the port.

Rabindranath Reddy from Maritime Board, Joint Collector R.Kurmanath, Irrigation SE Krishnamohan, DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy, Kandukuru RDO Subbareddy, Port Liaison Officer IV Reddy, Electricity Department EE Veeraiah, DSP Srinivasa Rao and officials from various departments participated.

Also Read: AP: Work on Bhavanapadu, Ramayapatnam Ports to Begin Soon