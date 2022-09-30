AP CM YS Jagan Launches YSR Kalyanamasthu, YSR Shadi Tofa Schemes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shadi Tofa schemes which would come into effect from October 1.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the schemes would help in preventing child marriages and school dropouts as the age eligibility is 18 years for bride and 21 years for bridegroom. They can apply for availing the scheme within 60 days of the marriage at village and ward secretariats. The amount would be credited quarterly once.

The Chief Minister stressed that the scheme is connected with education and check drop-outs. The Government has been taking revolutionary steps to promote education, like Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshana, Gorumudda, Vidyakanuka, English Medium, CBSE syllabus, Byju's pact, Nadu Nedu Schools, TMF, SMF, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and job oriented curriculum.

The Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tofa are part of the educational reforms and one condition is that the children must pass at least Class X to avail the scheme.

The scheme would help SC, ST, BC, Minorities and Construction workers. The previous government had stopped such a scheme in 2018 and left arrears of Rs 68.68 crores to 17,709 beneficiaries.

While the previous government announced to give Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 to SC, and STs, we are now giving Rs 1 lakh. For inter-caste marriages, it was Rs 75,000 earlier which is now increased to Rs 1.2 lakh. While it was announced by the previous government to pay Rs 30,000 for BCs, we are paying Rs 50,000 and for inter-caste marriages it was hiked to Rs Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000. For Minorities the amount was doubled to RS 1 lakh. For differently abled persons, it was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. For construction workers, the amount was increased to Rs 40,000 from Rs 20,000.

