AMARAVATI: In a move towards promoting self empowerment of women, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Cheyutha scheme from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, August 12. Through this scheme, the government will offer financial assistance to all the SC, ST, BC, Minorities women who are aged between 45-60.

As part of the scheme, the state government had deposited Rs 18,750 directly into the bank accounts of each beneficiaries' today.The YSR Congress party government had allotted Rs 4,700 crore in the budget, for the implementation of YSR Cheyutha scheme. Around 25 lakh women will get benefited from this scheme, and goverment will implement his scheme in four years at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore.YSRCP is the first government ever to provide a ample of employment opportunities to women.

AP government had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with renowned companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Procter, Gamble and Amul for self empowerment of women. These companies provide the technical and marketing support needed to women for becoming an aspiring entrepreneur. They will also provide opportunities for sustainable economic progress. The partnership of these companies will not only provide the women with a livelihood but also boost economic activity at the village level. All the eligible women beneficiaries will get a financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for four years i.e, Rs 18,750 each beneficiary every year.

The state government will implement this scheme in a clean, corruption free and transparent manner, said YS Jagan. YS Jagan advised women to make use of this financial assistance to generate employment opportunities for themselves which would provide a steady income. The government will support and guarantee women in bank loans, said YS Jagan.