VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched nine tourism control rooms in the state by pressing the button from his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, June 19. The government has set up these tourism control rooms with an aim to provide safe boating experience to all tourists at all the shores across the state. Ministers Avanthi Srinivasa Rao and Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy were present at the inauguration event.

After the launch, CM held a video conference with collectors who were at the nine tourism control rooms. Briefing YS Jagan over the functioning of control rooms, Visakhapatnam collector Vinay Chand PC said that a control room has been set up at Rishikonda beach and the boating activities of tourists will be continuously monitored from tahere.

Vinay said that control rooms include ticket counter, public address system and will have computerized operations, accident prevention system with experienced and skilled swimmers to save the people in case of any emergency.

He said that all the operations of each boat which is permitted to go into the sea will be controlled from the control room.

"From now, we will ensure that no loss of lives or any bitter experiences to tourists by taking all precautionary measures through the control rooms," said the collector.

"In the Rishikonda beach control room, six officers from different branches have been appointed,” said Chand.

Tourism control rooms were set up across all the places where there are boating activities across the state. Nine control rooms were set up in Singanapalli (West Godavari), Gandi Pochamma (East Godavari), Perantala Palli (West Godavari), Pochavaram (West Godavari), Rajahmundry (East Godavari), Rushikonda (Visakhapatnam), Nagarjuna Sagar (Guntur), Srisailam (Vijayawada) and in Berm Park (Vijayawada).