AP CM YS Jagan Launches Jagananna Smart Townships, Website

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) and its official website in an event held at the CM Camp Office in the state on Tuesday. In the first phase, plots will be allotted in Dharmavaram, Mangalagiri, Rayachoti, Kandukur, Kavali, and Eluru.

Speaking after the launch of the townships the Chief Minister said that it was the government’s endeavour to ensure that every poor person’s dream of owning a home comes true. So far 30 lakh house titles have already been distributed and the construction of houses for the poor has already started, he said. People have been given the option of choosing house plots in the sizes of 150, 200, 240 square yards. The Chief Minister said that the Jagananna Townships would be set up in every constituency. In the first installment, layouts have been prepared at Navalur near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Rayachoti in YSR Kadapa district, Kavali in Nellore district, and Eluru in West Godavari district.

Plots in the sizes of 150, 200, 240 square yards have been prepared with all the necessary housing permits and facilities as per the town planning department regulations. The Chief Minister stated that the houses would be allotted only to those beneficiaries with an annual income of less than Rs 18 lakh.

The application can be made on the website https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in/.

In the Jagananna Townships, 10 percent of the plots would be allocated to Government employees who will be given a 20 percent rebate in the price. Acceptance of applications through the website will start from today( Tuesday), the Chief Minister announced.

The allocation of plots would be done in a highly transparent manner and the beneficiaries can pay in four installments. The layouts will have 60 feet of BT roads, 40 feet CC roads of quality infrastructure. There will also be an allotment of spaces for establishing commercial complexes and banks within the townships. In the first installment, 3,894 plots were prepared and the prices of the plots were set lower than the market price, YS Jagan said.

These layouts by the government will have clear title deeds without any legal issues. Around 50% of the total layout space is allocated for infrastructure and social needs in a completely eco-friendly manner. Facilities include 60-feet wide BT roads, 40-foot CC roads, footpaths with colored tiles, avenue plantation, drinking water supply, underground drainage systems, floodwater drains, electrification, and street lights. The townships will have parks, playgrounds, health centers, commercial complexes, bank as well as other social spaces allocated as per their needs.

A corpus fund has been set up to manage the layout and arrangements have been made to meet the financial needs of the joint management of the Plot Owners' Association and urban development agencies. These funds can be used to avoid relying on the government for any facilities, repairs, and other needs in the townships in the future.

