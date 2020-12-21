AP CM YS Jagan Launches Historic Land ReSurvey Project

Coinciding with his birthday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the survey stone at Takkellapadu village near here to launch the comprehensive land resurvey under YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Rakshana programme under which every inch of land will be surveyed scientifically using modern technology and give a conclusive title deed to the rightful owner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, the exercise is being taken up after 100 hundred years and is a historic event as the survey will check land grabbing and ease the registration, sale resale, transfer and other transactions which will hereafter be done at the Village Secretariat level and a clear deed will be given after the survey and social audit to the rightful owner.

The survey avoids prolonged litigations and land grabbers creating disputes and manipulating land records as they are being looked after by four different departments without any common thread. The survey will be conducted by the State Government in Association with Survey of India and concerned departments of the State.

The survey will be taken up in three phases after almost 100 years in a fool-proof manner by partnering with the Survey of India and appointing over 16,000 surveyors. All the surveyors have been trained on using advanced technology like drones, CORS and rovers for conducting the survey in a transparent manner. Permanent property rights will be given which will be tamper proof and can be passed on to the next generation.

Recalling his 3648 km padayatra, where he witnessed the plight of the poor, who have been facing troublesome situations with property litigations and land border disputes running from pillar to post to get them resolved, he said the Survey will be an answer to their plight. Due to the lack of proper land records, people who can manage the organisations have chosen land grabbing as their occupation. In order to bring a change and provide a respite, the comprehensive land survey is being conducted without collecting any money from the land owners. The State will spend Rs 1,000 crores.

The Survey will ensure transparency, by providing a Unique Identity Number to the lands and award a permanent property title with an assurance from the state government. In addition to this, a revenue village map, land parcel map will be provided and secures the land by placing boundary stones. The pilot project was held here where the details are displayed. The survey will be conducted across the state in a manner with continuous operating reference stations (CORs) connected to GPS, by using drones and rovers.

As many as 4500 survey teams will be handling this project in three phases from December 2020- July 2021, the second phase between October 2021 to April 2022 and the third phase between July 2022 and January 2023 in 17600 revenue villages. The process should be complete by August 2023, he said.

In case if the landowner faces any difficulty with his land after securing the land title, the government shall compensate the owner. From now on, all the village secretariats will also function as registration offices for immovable properties. The comprehensive survey will be a role model to other states and showcases that land dealings in Andhra Pradesh will be of Gold Standard, he added.

Whenever a good thing is taking place demons will always try to spoil it and it is their nature, he said in an obvious remarks against the TDP and its friendly media.

He granted funds for some of the issues raised by local MLA S Udayabhanu, and announced immediate sanction of Rs 5 crore for constructing ESI hospital, Rs 3 Crore for bringing up a trauma care centre and Rs 15 Crore towards tourism development in Jaggayyapet constituency. Also, Rs 5 Crores has been announced for developing Yerrakalava and Vepalavagu in the constituency and promised to put efforts for getting a railway line.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, local MLA S Udaybhanu and other officials were present at the event.