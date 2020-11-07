AP CM YS Jagan Launches Book 'Manavatvame Na Matham'

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released ‘Manavatvame Na Matham’ book published by Gandhipatham fortnightly magazine marking the occasion of completing three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

The book carries various sensitive, heart touching and humanitarian events of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and from his childhood.

Speaking on the occasion, editor of fortnightly magazine Gandhipatham Naramalli Padmaja said many touching moments and incidents of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy like helping the needy, stopping his convoy on seeing a banner near the airport in Visakhapatnam, enquiring youngsters who displayed banner seeking financial help for their friend suffering from cancer and sanctioning of Rs 25 lakh for treatment immediately, helping an old woman who lost her sandals during padayatra and Chief Minister himself lifting the medal when it was slipped down during medal distribution, were included in the book ‘Manavatvame Na Matham’

Minister Balineni Srinivasareddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, Government Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan, Chief Minister's Advisor (Village and Ward Secretariats) R Dhananjay Reddy, Gandhipatham Party Magazine Editor Naramalli Padmaja participated in the event.