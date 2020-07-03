AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) through video conference from his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, July 3. The appointment letters will be handed over to 50,449 outsourcing staff selected through APCOS.

The state government has taken the decision to launch APCOS to maintain complete transparency in the recruitment process without corruption. This will, in turn, help the state government in safeguarding reservation in the recruitment process.

On the occasion, the CM spoke with several outsourcing employees through a video conference. He said that there will be no place for corruption in outsourcing jobs and their salaries will be credited by the 1st of every month.



YS Jagan said, “During Padayatra, many contract employees came to me and shared their grief and they have said that salary cuts were imposed without paying the full amount."

He said that most of the people told him they needed to pay money to get jobs during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. In order to get rid of corruption in contract jobs, the YSR Congress party launched APCOS, said YS Jagan.

The CM said that 50 per cent reservation will be for women employees.

The AP government will recruit the Chairman of the APCOS, he might be from the General Administration Department (GAD) or Special General Secretary or else a Government general secretary, said YS Jagan.

APCOS will definitely follow policies like ESI and PF and the State government is now recruiting 50,449 recruitment papers now which will be increased further in the coming days, said CM.

YS Jagan said that during the TDP regime if there is a requirement for 20 people in the contract based jobs they have given jobs only to 15 people, the rest of the salaries were taken by the contractors.

But unlike the previous government, YSRCP will provide full security to the jobs of contract employees, said CM.