AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually launched ABHAYAM Passenger App for the safety of women and girls travelling in cabs and auto-rickshaws. Speaking on the occasion at the CM's Camp Office at Tadepalli, the CM said that ,''Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority to women's safety. AP is the first state in the country to pass the Disha Act in the Legislative Assembly and Disha police stations were established in every district for the welfare of women,” he added. He said that the Government had taken steps to set up special Disha courts and had stood by for women's safety by launching the Disha app. The Chief Minister explained that women police have also been appointed in each village / ward secretariats across the state. The Abhayam app can be used for women to travel safely in autos and cabs and they device will be installed in autos and cabs across the state, he said.

The Abhayam App will be monitored by the Transport Department.The total cost of this project is estimated at Rs 138.48 Crore, where the Central government has allocated Rs 80.09 crore to the State under the Nirbhaya scheme. The state government has to allocate Rs 55.39 crore as its share. The Department of Transport aims to complete the project by November next year by phasing out tracking devices for luxury vehicles in the state. Initially, Internet of Things (IoT) devices will be set up in a thousand autos in Visakhapatnam. After that it will be implemented in Tirupati. Tracking devices will be installed in commercial vehicles.

Abhayam App - How it Works

These IoT devices will be set up on Monday initially in thousand autos. The devices will be installed in 5,000 vehicles by February, 1, 50,000 vehicles by July 1 and 1 lakh vehicles by November 31 next year. The installation project will be conducted until 2025.

Those travelling in autos and cabs need to install the 'Abhayam' mobile application on their mobile. Once they enter the vehicle, they have to scan the QR code affixed to the vehicle before boarding the vehicle.

After the scan is done, the driver's photo and vehicle details will be sent to the mobile.

Women who use smart phones can find out the whereabouts of their vehicle by GPS by sending the relevant vehicle number from the mobile app if they encounter any difficulties in their journey.

Passengers who do not have a "smart phone" can notify the Command Control Center by pressing the panic button on the IoT device attached to the vehicle. Once the message is passed the Cab / auto stops immediately. That immediately sends information to nearby police officers and arrests.

Radio Frequency Identity Technology (RFID) cards are fitted to drivers' licenses after IoT-based boxes are fitted to autos and cabs.

These RFID license cards can be initiated by swiping them on the IoT box fitted at the engines when the autos start.

Present in the launch was Home Minister M Sucharitha, Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu and other police officials