AP CM YS Jagan To Launch Vidya Deevena At Bapatla Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start the fourth tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for the students tomorrow, August 11 at Bapatla.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive by helicopter from Tadepally at 10:10 am and drive to Bapatla College of Arts and Science, where he will address a public meeting at 10:35 am and visit a photo exhibition.

After participating in the meeting, YS Jagan will fly back to Tadepalli at 1:20 pm.

