AP CM YS Jagan to Launch CLAP Today

Amaravati, Oct 1: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) commemorating with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the main intention of the initiative is to make clean surroundings across the State with public participation and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the programme by flagging off 2,600 garbage collecting vehicles. In the past, swachh varotsavalu were held and similarly this time, with the active participation of people, a 100-day programme was initiated to bring awareness on maintaining clean villages and clean cities with proper waste disposal.

He said that so far 10,645 waste management sheds have been repaired and put in use while another 4171 are being constructed under NREGS. Almost 27,000 green ambassadors, 10,000-gram panchayat workers will be taking part in this programme and over 14,000 tricycles will be used for collecting waste. Apart from these, 10,731 high pressure toilet cleaners, 10628 portable thermal fogging machines and 6417 incinerators have been arranged. He urged people to be part of this initiative and to keep their surroundings clean just like their houses.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana said that in urban areas, 3097 hydraulic garbage autos and 1771 e-autos have been arranged for waste collection and disposal and 38,000 sanitary workers will also be involved in CLAP. The State government will be distributing 3 colour coded dustbins (Red, Green and Blue) for all 40 lakh households, where people have to use them for waste disposal after segregating the waste. He said that the programme will be initiated on a big scale and requested public participation to make it a success. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is specially focused on making Andhra Pradesh a clean State. Further, the minister clarified that it is not a Centre’s programme, it is purely by the State government and from user charges collected in State.