EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second phase Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu for the academic year 2021-22, on August 16 at the Pothavaram Zilla Parishad High School in P. Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district. He will dedicate the programme to the people of the State. As part of this event the Chief Minister will also launch the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at the same event. State Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and senior district-level Education Department officials will do the honours at their respective places.

Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar has communicated to the District Collectors to make arrangements for dedicating the first round of Nadu-Nedu and launch of the second round of Vidya Kanuka by the respective in-charge Ministers at the district headquarters, by the MLAs and MLCs at the constituency headquarters, and under the supervision of a senior district-level officer at the mandal headquarters.

Photographs of the schools displaying the 10 components under the Nadu-Nedu, while comparing the past with the present, and plaques with details of the first and second rounds of the programme will be unveiled. Distribution of school kits under Vidya Kanuka to the students of the school under biometric authentication will be done. COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance should be mandatory.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Pinipe Vishwaroop, MLA Kondeti Chittibabu, Collector C Harikiran and SP M Rabindranath Babu inspected the arrangements at the school on Saturday. The ministers inspected classrooms, furniture, paintings, toilets, Nadu-Nedu pylon. The Collector said that small size masks should be given to suit the students attending the meeting.

Minister Suresh lauded the establishment of 10 types of infrastructure as part of Nadu-Nedu programme. Despite heavy rains on Friday and Saturday evenings, work is in full swing. A huge waterproof shed was built on the school premises. Motors are being installed in the vicinity of the shed to drain out the rainwater. A name board was set up at the entrance of the school.

Joint Collectors G. Laxmisha, Keerthi Chekuri, G. Rajakumari, Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu, DSP Y. Madhava Reddy, DEO S. Abraham and others are personally overseeing the arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

