AMARAVATI/SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister advanced his trip to Narasannapeta constituency in Srikakulam district to November 23 where he will launch the second phase of Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha (land resurvey) at 10 am. He will also address a public meeting at the college grounds at 11 am.

Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was originally planning to visit Narasannapeta on November 25, but it was preponed. Srikakulam District Collector Srikesh B. Lathkar and MLA Dharmana Krishna Das inspected the site to set up the helipad and assembly hall along with SP GR Radhika.

Speaking to the reporters at the junior college grounds, the MLA said that the Chief Minister announced that the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme will be launched. He said that a public meeting will be held at the local government junior college ground and a helipad is being set up at Jammu. There will be a road show from the Jammu intersection to the college grounds via the main road, he said.

All arrangements for the programme have commenced from Thursday night. R&B SE Kantimati, RDO B. Shanthi, MPP Arangi Murali, former members of ZPTC Chinthu Rama Rao, Narasannapet Sarpanch Booralli Shankar participated in the program.

