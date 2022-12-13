AP CM YS Jagan Lauds Medical & Health Department For National Awards

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Minister for Health and Medical Education, Vidadala Rajini, and officials for bagging awards at the national level in the teleconsultation and village health clinics category.

The Health Minister along with Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu has called on the Chief Minister at Secretariat, Velagapudi on Tuesday. On the occasion and have shown the awards to the Chief Minister presented by the Central Government during a conference at Varanasi on December 10.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness for the Medical and Health Department for achieving the awards and suggested the officials work with the same spirit.

