Amaravati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded officials of the Electricity Department on the state energy agencies winning three national awards in energy conservation.

Andhra Pradesh has won the best state award in Energy Infrastructure and Development while the AP TRANSCO and New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDC) won the best transmission utility award and best renewable energy agency award respectively in the 15th Enertia Award Summit held recently in New Delhi.

Energy Department Special Secretary K.Vijayanand, AP TRANSCO MD B. Sridhar, NREDC VC, and MD S.Ramana Reddy, AP TRANSCO JMD I.Pridhvi Tej, APCPDCL CMD Padma Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and AP TRANSCO JMD B.Mallareddy and other officials called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Monday and showed the awards.

