AP CM YS Jagan Lauds Agriculture Department

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Agriculture Department officials for bagging an Award in the 'Policy Leadership' category at the 13th Agriculture Leadership Conclave-2022 organised by the renowned Agriculture Today Group in New Delhi.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Poonam Malakondaiah along with Agriculture Commissioner C Hari Kiran and Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation VC and MD Geddam Sekhar Babu called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Thursday.

On the occasion and they had shown the award to the Chief Minister presented by the Agriculture Today Group. Andhra Pradesh Government has won the award in recognition of the best policies in agriculture and allied sectors for the past three and a half years under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

