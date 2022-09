Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kuppam on September 22.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Srinivasulu and MLC Bharat will inspect the helipad and surrounding areas before the arrival of the Chief Minister.

CM YS Jagan will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects undertaken in Kuppam Municipality with a cost of Rs.66 crores.

