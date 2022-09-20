AP CM YS Jagan Kuppam Tour On September 22

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be making his maiden visit to the Kuppam assembly constituency in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh after assuming the Chief Minister’s office.

As part of the trip, he is scheduled to launch the third phase of the YSR Cheyutha scheme and lay foundation stones for development works at an estimated cost of Rs 66 Crore as promised earlier.

Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayaswamy, YSRCP party leaders and key officials, are in the process of making arrangements for his tour.

As per the CMO release, the Chief Minister will start at 9:15 am from Gannaavaram Airport and reach Kuppam at 10:45 am. He will address a public rally at 12:45 and release the third tranche of the YSR Cheyutha scheme funds.

He will leave Kuppam at 1:20 pm and reach Tadepalli by 3:10 pm.

