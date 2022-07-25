AP CM YS Jagan Konaseema Visit Itinerary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the flood-affected areas in BR Ambedkar Konaseema District onTuesday and shall interact with the flood victims.

The Chief Minister will depart from Tadepally tomorrow, July 26 at 9.30 am and will reach Peddapudi of Gannavaram and will interact with flood victims in Pucchakayalavaripeta at 11 am.

The Chief Minister will be also touring Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem and oversee the relief measures after interacting with the victims. After the tour, he would review the rescue operations with the officials of the Godavari Region at Rajahmundry R&B Guest House.

