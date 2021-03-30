AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Krishna and Guntur districts, where he will first launch the COVID-19 vaccination centre at the 140 ward secretariat in Bharathpet in Guntur city on April 1. The Chief Minister will take the COVID-19 vaccine there to formally start the vaccination centre on Thursday. He will be under mandatory observation for half an hour and will meet the Ward Secretariat and medical staff. After the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister will return to Tadepalli in the afternoon.

The CM will leave his residence at 2.50 pm on the same day to attend a function at the A-Convention Centre in Vijayawada at 3 pm. He will participate in the orientation programme along with the newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairmen and vice-chairmen until 3.25 PM and return to his residence.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Guntur city mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, deputy mayor BV Vajra Babu, municipal commissioner C Anuradha and senior officials visited the Ward Secretariat on Monday and inspected the arrangements ahead of the programme.

The Centre has made a major decision regarding the coronavirus vaccination drive. Starting from April 1, everyone above 45 years and above will be vaccinated. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the announcement and said that every person who is 45 and above should register themselves for the vaccination.

There has been a surge in COVID19 cases in many states. Some states implemented partial lockdown. The present stage of the inoculation drive was focusing on elderly citizens above 65 years of age along with those above 45 and with medical comorbidities. Now the government has decided on expanding the vaccination drive. So far, only those above 45 who had certain co-morbidities were allowed to take the vaccine after producing a letter from a registered doctor. This requirement will be done away with for this age group from April 1. The rest of the population could be considered for vaccination coverage once the current stage is over.

