AP CM YS Jagan Kadapa Tour Roundup

Kadapa: Rounding off the two-day tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone to various development works in the city at a cost of Rs 400 crore and said that no one had developed the district except Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the previous government had completely neglected Kadapa district and even ignored those development projects which were midway.

He allocated Rs 50 crore to complete the pending works of Buggavanka project, along with the construction of four stormwater drains.

During his visit, the Chief Minister launched road development works at Mahaveer Circle and inaugurated six-lane and four-lane roads.

The Chief Minister has laid the foundation stone to extension works of four-lane road from Krishna theatre to Devuni Kadapa at a cost of Rs 101 crore, road extension works from Annamaiah circle to Gokul lodge at a cost of Rs 74 crore and from Ambedkar circle to Y junction at a cost of Rs 62 crore and also to road extension works from Industrial estate to Putlampalli.

On this occasion, he said that the State government is constructing YSR Super Speciality Hospital with an expenditure of Rs 125 crore, YSR Psychiatric wing with Rs 40.82 crore and YSR Cancer Care Centre at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore. He stated that the works are moving at a fast pace and tenders for Dr YSR Cancer Care Center have been completed.

The Chief Minister also said that development works were undertaken for CP Brown‌ Language Research Centre.

Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched works of setting up floodlights at a cost of Rs 4 crore in YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket stadium.