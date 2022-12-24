AP CM YS Jagan in Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was on a three day tour to YSR Kadapa District from Friday participated in various programmes here.

Initially the Chief Minister blessed the newly wedded couple Jaya Santhi and Sai Saran Reddy at the residence of Industries Adviser Rajoli Veera Reddy at his residence.

The Chief Minister further proceeded to the residence of APSRTC Chairman Duggayapalle Mallikarjuna Reddy. He blessed the newly wedded couple Harika and Pawan Kumar Reddy.

Later, he went to Madhavi Convention Centre and attended the wedding of YSR Congress Party secretary Afzal Khan's son.