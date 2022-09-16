AP CM YS Jagan Invited to Srisailam Dasara Utsav

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to attend the Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikharjunaswamy Dasara Navaratri festival.

The Chief Minister was accorded Veda Asirvachanam and Prasad by the pundits of the Devastham.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawahar Lal, Srisailam Devasthanam EI Lavanna, Devasthanam Chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, and members were present when the invitation was handed out to the Chief Minister.

