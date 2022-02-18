AP CM YS Jagan Invited For Srisailam Bhramotsavalu

Amaravati: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, along with Srisailam temple EO Lavanna met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday.

They invited YS Jagan to attend the Maha Shivaratri Bhramotsavalu at Sri Bhramaramba Malliakarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam.

The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with Vedic hymns and offered him prasadam and a photo frame of the deities.

