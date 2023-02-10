AP CM YS Jagan Invited to Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams

Amaravati, Feb 10: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti from February 13 to 26.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Friday and invited him to participate in the Brahmotsavams.

He was accompanied by Srikalahasti Temple Trust Board Chairman Taraka Srinivasulu and Temple EO Sagar Babu. The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with vedic hymns and offered him prasadam and sesha vastralu.