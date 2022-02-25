AP CM YS Jagan Invited For Srikalahasthi Shivarathri Brahmostavalu

Amaravati: MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhana Reddy, along with Srikalahasti temple EO Krishna Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday.

They invited him to attend the Maha Shivaratri Bhramotsavalu at Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam.

The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with Vedic hymns and offered him prasadam, sesha vastram and temple calendar.

Watch the video below:

