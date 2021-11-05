AP CM YS Jagan Invited For Navy Day Celebrations On December 4

AMARAVATI: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh AVSM, VSM, has paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Friday.

The Eastern Naval Command Chief has invited the Chief Minister to attend Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4. He informed the Chief Minister that a Naval ship, INS Visakhapatnam, will soon be launched in Mumbai under the name of AP Executive Capital City and explained the progress of preparations for the management of PFR & Milan 2022 to be held in February.

The Chief Minister has felicitated Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh and presented him a Lord Venkateswara Swamy Idol. Captain VSC Rao, Captain Vikas Gupta, Civil-Military Liaison Officer Commander Sujit Reddy, and Flag Lieutenant Shivam Kandari were among who met the Chief Minister.

