AP CM YS Jagan Invited to Inaugurate ATC Plant

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to inaugurate ATC Tires Plant, which was set up at Achyuthapuram in Visakhapatnam and ready for the launch in August this year.

ATC Tires Director Toshio Fujiwara along with the representatives of his company have called on Chief Minister here on Friday. ATC - The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., is a Japan-based company that formed a joint tires group (ATG) with subsidiary companies and has emerged as a world leader in the off-highway tire (OHT) business. Over the years, the company has spread over to 120 countries on six continents, and in India, ATC has two manufacturing plants one at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and the other in Dahej (Gujarat).

ATC has come forward and established a Plant in Achyuthapuram with an investment of Rs 1750 crore, an initial production capacity of 135 MT per day, and creating employment for 2,000 people. The company manufactures Small Tires (AFC Segment), Large Bias Tires (Agri & Cons), Radial Tires (Agri), Radial (OTR), Bias Tires, OTR Tires, Forestry Tires, and Solid Tires.

Minister for Industries, Investments and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath, ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd Executive Vice Presidents Prahlad Reddy, Ambareesh R Shinde, PR Head YV. Krishnam Raju, Industries Department Special CS Karikala Valavan, Director of Industries Srijana Gummalla, and CMO officials were present on the occasion.

