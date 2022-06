Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited for the Centenary Celebrations of Sri Kanyakaparameswari Temple to be held at Guntur from June 20 to 24.

Guntur East MLA Maddali Giridhar Rao along with Chairman of Sri Kanyakaparameswari Devasthanam Committee, Devarasetty Satyanarayana called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Thursday and gave him the invite.

Also Read: AP Government Transfers 5 IPS Officers