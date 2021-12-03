AP CM YS Jagan Interacts With Farmers In Kadapa

Pulapatturu, (YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the farmers and flood-affected people at Pulapatturu village in YSR Kadapa district here on Thursday. He walked around the village and consoled them. Later, the Chief Minister attended the programme of sanctioning of houses in five cents of land to the people who lost their homes due to heavy rains and floods.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials for their quick response during the floods. He said the compensation was given to 98 percent of the people and those who missed, can complain in Village Secretariat and get it.

The Chief Minister said 293 houses were damaged in Pulapatturu village and the state government will build each house in five cents for them. He said the state government would provide compensation to every farmer who lost the crop and added that Rs 12,000 would be given to them to clear sand dunes in their farms.

The Chief Minister said employment would be provided to everyone through MGNREGS works as there won't be agriculture works due to the breach of two projects. The Chief Minister assured women that a moratorium would be imposed for a year on their DWACRA loans.

He said educated youth, who was at loss, will be provided jobs and loans within ten days. He said six deputy collectors were assigned to carry out relief works in the villages and they would be available till Sunday to solve all the problems. The Chief Minister said the Pincha dam and Annamayya dam will be redesigned and constructed to handle more flood inflows and added that retaining walls will be constructed along the sides of residential areas till the Nandaluru bridge to avoid flood water entering into those areas. He said the most systematic and perfect approach in handling the floods in the most efficient manner has made it easy for everyone and no one suffered.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Visits Flood-affected Villages In Rajampet Mandal