AP CM YS Jagan's Instructions On Laptops Under Amma Vodi Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keeping all his best efforts for the development of the state. Many times, he reiterated his commitment towards providing good furture for the students. CM YS Jagan made it clear that the mothers of children pursuing class IX to XII can opt for a laptop instead of monetary benefit under the scheme.

At a review meeting on Friday on Internet service and distribution of laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, the chief minister said that the laptops should be distributed to those who have opted for it without any hindrances. He instructed the officials to ensure that every household should get internet connection from a network point in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan stated that “I want to do away with frequent interruptions in Internet service. Underground cables should be laid from HT line to substation and further to panchayat office to ensure uninterrupted service. An Internet library should be set up at the village network to facilitate work from home at every village. Even the YSR Colonies should have Internet facilities."

CM YS Jagan further added that, "The laptops should have specifications that fulfil the needs of the students. If there are any technical issues with the laptop, technicians should be available within one week to repair it and should handover it to the students. If it is not possible to repair the laptop, it should be replaced."

Minister for Information Technology M. Gautam Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, APTransco CMD N. Srikanth, AP FiberNet Corporation chairman P. Gowtham Reddy and Managing Director M. Madhusudana Reddy were present.