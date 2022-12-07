AMARAVATI/SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the murder of senior YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday morning near Srikurmam of Srikakulam district.

Ramaseshu (52) was the vice chairmen of Mandal Praja Parishad of Gara and former sarpanch of Srikurmam village. The Chief Minister directed Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao to visit the village and enquire about the full details of the incident and stand by Ramaseshu's family. The deceased was said to be a close aid of Dharmana Prasada and the Minister immediately rushed to Srikakulam without attending the YSR Congress Party's Jayaho BC Maha Sabha being held in Vijayawada.

It is reported that Ramaseshu had many businesses locally. In the past, he also worked as a Sarpanch three times in Srikurmam village. He was earlier attacked by a few people in 2017 when he had gone for a morning walk. He was seriously injured in the neck but was saved by fellow walkers who took him to the hospital on time and he recovered.

On Tuesday he left his residence for the Bharat Gas godown which he was running in Srikurmam at around 6.30 am in the morning, after receiving a call about the arrival of stock. The load from two vehicles was unloaded and he was waiting for the third vehicle to come.

Apparently, Ramseshu was standing on the road leading to Duvupeta in front of the godown. At the same time, a group of miscreants who were waiting on the side attacked him with sharp weapons and smashed his head. He collapsed on the road and locals who saw him lying in a pool of blood informed the villagers about the matter. Ramasheshu who belongs to the Kalinga Vysya community is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi who is the Upa Sarpanch of the Srikurmam Panchayat, a son and a daughter.

His father Baratam Nageswara Rao was a senior leader of the YSRCP and earlier worked as Chairman of the Srikakulam Market Committee. SI M. Madhusudan Rao registered a case and is investigating as per the complaint given by his father Nageswara Rao.

Also Read: Guntur: Spurned Techie Slits BDS Student’s Throat For Calling Off Marriage