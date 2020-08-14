AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Udayananda Hospital in Kurnool district through video conference on Friday, August 14. The AP CM spoke to the hospital directors on the occasion via video conference.

YS Jagan expressed hope that better medical services will be provided for the people of the area through the new hospital. The hospital was set up in Nandyal district of Kurnool district.

Along with CM, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Deputy CM Alla Nani, Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Hospital Director Swapna Reddy were present on the occasion.

The AP government headed by CM YS Jagan is always aimed at providing better medical services to the people and is encouraging all the private hospitals which are coming forward to set up their hospitals in the state to serve the people during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with encouraging private hospitals, in a move to provide quality medical services to poor during this crisis time, the state government also took a decision to increase the number of beds in all the government hospitals across the state. By increasing the beds capacity in government hospitals, the government aims to solve the problems being faced by patients in government hospitals due to lack of sufficient beds.

The government will increase the number of beds in the government hospitals in view of the growing population and insufficient beds. It has decided to increase the 30 bedded community health centers (CHC) into 50 bedded CHC's to provide better facilities giving much priority to maternal care by providing quality medical services for the mother and the child.

The state government is raising the number of beds as per the Indian public health standards. It is estimated that this project will cost between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore to raise 20 beds in each community health center, and the total cost for increasing the beds in 51 CHCs will range from a minimum of Rs 250 crore to a maximum of Rs 300 crore.