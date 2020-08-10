AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated a PMU call centre exclusively for village and ward secretariats. This PMU call centre will alert officials if any of the applications stopped at intermediate level. The call center was set up with an aim to resolve the grievances of the people within the stipulated time. The first four services will run more than 543 services from October 2020.

The CM released social inspection guidelines and also inaugurated the facility to provide internet to the secretariats in remote areas. This will be helpful to provide network facility to 512 secretariats without internet accessibility. Of these, 213 secretariats have already been set up with internet accessibility. The rest of the secretariats will be connected with an internet facility in the next two months, officials said.

Later, CM YS Jagan conducted a comprehensive review on the village and ward secretariats. Minister for Rural Development Peddi Reddy

Ramachandra Reddy, CS Neelam Sahni, Principal Secretary of Village and Ward Secretariats Ajay Jain and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, the CM advised the officials to set up digital boards in village and ward secretariats and make all the government schemes and their guidelines available to the public by displaying them on those boards. The CM suggested officials to focus on urban health clinics.

"The examination process for vacancies in village and ward secretariats should be completed by September 2020 and village secretariat employees should be trained on government programs," said the CM. YS Jagan said that employees and volunteers in the secretariats should have a clear understanding of government schemes.

Even though the village and ward secretariats have been given 90 days to issue housing site pattas to the applied eligible beneficiaries, an action plan should be prepared for the applications within the same month of receiving the applications, he said.