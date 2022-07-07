AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Newly Built Zilla Parishad Schools in Vempalli

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Zilla Parishad High Schools for Boys and Girls at Vempalli here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister displayed the pictures of the revamped schools ‘Then and Now’ and said that the government brought a new vibe to the government schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu.

He wished the students 'all the very best’ and told them to study well, speak fluent English like those studying in private schools, and to excel in the competitive world.

