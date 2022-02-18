AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates ISKCON Akshaya Patra At Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the state-of-the-art centralised kitchen Akshaya Patra set up by ISKCON at Atmakur in Mangalagiri Mandal here on Friday.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation (ISKCON) will prepare the food required for the midday meals here in the centralised kitchen and supply it to schools.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and served them meals much to their delight.

Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Bhoomi puja for the construction of Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram which is being constructed by ISKCON at Kolanukonda in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Ministers Cherukuvada Sriranganadharaju, Adimulapu Suresh, Vellampally Srinivas, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and ISKCON representatives were present on the occasion.

