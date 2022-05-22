AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates AP Pavilion At WEF Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the AP Pavilion at World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh has set up a pavilion in Davos with the slogan ‘People – Progress – Possibilities’. The main aim of the government is to have a decarbonised economy and the state government also focuses on investment opportunities.

Andhra Pradesh state will showcase the strategy followed for the Covid prevention and containment strategy at the Davos pavilion. The delegation led by the chief minister will also hold discussions on how the ports will contribute to Industrialisation 4.0 and will also explain how the state will be the right platform for Instustralisation 4.0.

"The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for industrialization 4.0 will also be explained in the event. The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore, and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs," the government said in a statement.