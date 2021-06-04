AP CM YS Jagan Inaugurates 500-Bed Covid Care Hospital at Tadipatri

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today inaugurated a 500- bedded Covid Care hospital at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. The virtual inauguration was attended by Botsa Satyanarayana -Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development., Gandham Chandrudu- Anantapur Collector and District Magistrate, Anil Kumar Singhal -Principal Secretary health Andhra Pradesh and Arjas Steel Managing Director -Sridhar Krishnamoorthy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu and said it is really great that this hospital is set up using German hangers with the help of Arjas Steels which has an air separation plant that has 100 metric tons of liquid oxygen capacity. He specially congratulated Arjas Steels MD Sridhar Krishna Murthy and also the public representatives and officials present on the occasion.

The temporary COVID hospital is set up with German hangers in an area of 11.50 acre, one lakh square feet with state of art facilities in a record time of just two weeks. The hospital is provided with an oxygen facility at every patient bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors totalling 350 medical staff.

Arjas Steel Pvt Ltd (ASPL) has laid an oxygen pipeline directly from the steel plant to the 500-bedded Covid care hospital and thus ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply. “ We congratulate the State Government and the local officials for planning for setting up the 500-bedded Covid care hospital in a record time at Tadipatri. This facility will provide care for covid patients from three districts of the Rayalaseema region, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool. Our joint initiative with the State Government and District Administration has addressed the critical need for oxygen in the hospital and simultaneously reduces the burden on the already scarce resources of oxygen cylinders and tankers that are now deployed to other areas in the state. The oxygen supply was a major concern. By directly piping oxygen from our captive plant to the hospital, we have removed many of the logistic issues concerning transport. Many people have worked night and day to make this happen, “ said ASPL Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan has Ensured Better Life For Dalits, Minorities, Weaker Sections

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present and Minister Shankar Narayana, MPs Talari Rangaiah, Gornatla Madhav, local MLAs, MLCs and district officials have attended the event from Tadipatri.