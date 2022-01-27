AP CM YS Jagan Implementing Social Justice, Says MLC

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in 73rd Republic Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, where Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan unfurled the tricolor flag.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma unfurled the national flag at the Secretariat and stated that the constitution has given equal rights and opportunities to all citizens of the country and recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. On this occasion, he said that the government has been working hard to overcome all the problems and provide better services to the people, despite facing a serious crisis due to Covid for the last two years.

Meanwhile, at YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, Senior leader MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu unfurled the flag while other senior leaders and spokespersons graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing social justice and ruling with the true spirit of the constitution. He said that welfare schemes are being provided to all those eligible beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion in a transparent way. He said that 95 percent of the poll promises had already been implemented and even brought schemes that were not mentioned in the manifesto and reiterated that revolutionary changes are being made across the state.

