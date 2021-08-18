GUNTUR: "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately responded and supported us after the incident, " stated Jyothi the mother of the B-Tech student Ramya who was killed on August 15th morning.

Putting an end to the fracas and fake propaganda created by the opposition over the incident, the mother of the victim along with her husband and elder daughter Mounika spoke to the media on Wednesday and stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately sent financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh which was given by the Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. Another Rs 4.5 lakh was also provided in our account for our family and we were given rice and other provisions, she said. The Chief Minister had given us his full support and we are extremely grateful to him, Jyothi said.

Speaking further with folded hands, she urged CM YS Jagan to ensure that strict punishment is meted out to the accused who killed her daughter and if possible ensure that he was hanged for his crime.

Ramya's sister Mounika said that even before I could forget that my sister was not there anymore, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stood by us. Perhaps he also considered me as his sister, she said in an emotionally charged note. "Within four days of the incident, the government had come forward to help us and the authorities were quick to respond to our situation. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for helping and being of support to our family, “ Mounika said.

