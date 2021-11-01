AP CM YS Jagan Humble Gesture During YSR Lifetime Awards Presentation Function

VIJAYAWADA: The humility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to the fore once again during the YSR Awards function held here on Monday.

When Kathi Padma Rao, the renowned scholar, poet, and voice of Dalit cause came onto the dais on a wheelchair, everyone was moved as he got up with difficulty to receive the Award.

The atmosphere was charged up when the Chief Minister bent down and adjusted the pedals of the wheelchair to enable the Dalit scholar to rest his feet and sit comfortably. It was a touching moment of the Awards function where the humbleness of the Chief Minister could be seen in full public glare.

