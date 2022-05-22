Davos: On the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need for modernisation of manufacturing sector to make the State as a manufacturing hub with focus on green energy, and advocated about key infrastructure and port-led industrialisation while there was appreciation for the education and health policies being pursued by the Government and the State was seen as a potential area for investments.

The Chief Minister held discussion with Pedro Gomez Head of Shaping the Future of Mobility and D Maya Ben Dror of Sustainable Automotive and Mobility, WEF. They were briefed on Shaping the Future of Mobility and “Moving India” initiative of which AP being the first state selected.

The Chief Minister discussed evolution of green mobility and challenges associated with the battery disposal to ensure the transition to green mobility is net zero. He discussed ideas where Renewable Energy sources could be integrated with Electric Mobility charging infrastructure and also to generate Green Hydrogen to make the transition greener and enable sustainable manufacturing.

Further, the WEF and Govt of AP have exchanged the Platform Partnership on “Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains”, through which the state of AP will be integrated with the Global Network of Advanced Manufacturing Hubs (AMHUBs).