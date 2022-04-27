AP: CM YS Jagan Holds Review Meet to Take Stock of Public Health Services in State

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of various states on the current Covid-19 situation as the cases are slowly increasing in the country. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the meeting via video conference from his Thadepalli camp office.

In this meeting, PM Modi interacted thewith state Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the states, the Prime Minister asked the CMs to stay alert.

After the PM's virtual meeting, the Chief Minister YS Jagan spoke with the medical and health department officials to take stock of the Coronavirus in the state and directed the authorities to implement preventive measures against the pandemic. Recalling the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General (RUIA) hospital incident in which man from Tirupati, was forced to carry his son's dead body on a two-wheeler after the ambulance drivers demanded a huge amount from him, YS Jagan told authorities that incidents like these shouldn’t occur again in the state.

The CM said that numbers to register a complaint should be displayed in bold letters both within the hospital and outside the Arogyamitra kiosks.

Similarly the complaint numbers should be visible on ambulances 108, 104 and on Mother and Child Express vehicles. People can call the control room using these numbers if they need any help or want to give feedback for government services.

He asked the authorities to stay alert as incidents like Ruia hospital tarnish the image of governance. The Chief Minister said governance means people who elected us should be given priority if they face any problem.

The health review meeting was attended by the Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Medical Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Minister's Special CS KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary for Health Muddada Ravichandra, Home Chief Secretary Kumar Vishwajeet and other senior officials.